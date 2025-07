Dynamite 300 THE HEROES VS VILLAINS THEME lineup:

• Kota Ibushi vs Kazuchika Okada

• Mercedes Moné vs Mina Shirakawa

• MJF/Bowens/Brody/AR Fox

• Ospreay/Swerve vs LFI

• KOR/Roddy/Bandido vs Takeshita/Bucks

TONIGHT!

What are you looking forward to the most on the 300th episode of #AEWDynamite?

Don't miss it LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/r56Q1O9kiW

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2025