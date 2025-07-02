Two matches announced for AEW Collision 100, Moxley vs. Page stip announced

– Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page for the AEW World Title at All In Texas is now a Texas Death Match.

– Kyle Fletcher vs Daniel Garcia is announced for The 100th Episode of Collision.

– Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, & Penelope Ford vs Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, & Queen Aminata is announced for The 100th Episode of Collision.

– Also announced:

This Saturday 7/5!#AEWCollision 100

8/7c on TNT + MAX Willow Nightingale In Action! After the distraction from @WheelerYuta + @MarinaShafir last week cost @WillowWrestles the #1 Spot in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllInTexas, Willow will be in action, THIS SATURDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/a4lX9MOR3i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2025