Tony Khan says the fan have a major influence on the AEW product, Britt Baker update

– Tony Khan says he believes in listening to the fans and sees them as a major influence on the AEW product:

“They do influence it, the fans are a major influence on me personally and on AEW. And I really believe in listening to the fans, and the fans have been so positive about AEW in 2025 and it feels good when the feedback is so positive. And right now the conversation around AEW is very positive, I think it’s the most positive it’s been in 4 years, maybe ever. Right now we’re having great trends, we’ve been able to grow the viewership quarter over quarter — When the fan feedback is positive, it feels good but I want to keep that going, it feels like people are really liking what’s happening in AEW this year — I like hearing what the fans have to say, positive or any kind of feedback, especially if it’s constructive or anything you can use to make AEW better, that’s great for us.”

(source: TMZ)

– Britt Baker still has well over a year left on her AEW contract. With the possibility of injury time, there’s a chance she could be under contract into 2027.

(source: FightfulSelect)