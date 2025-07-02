Notes on Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni

– Tony Khan revealed that Coldplay had booked Wembley Stadium years in advance, which is the reason AEW will not be able to hold All In at Wembley on its usual weekend next year. Despite the scheduling conflict, Khan confirmed AEW’s commitment to returning to the iconic venue in 2025, stating, “We’re going back to Wembley next year.” In the meantime, AEW will make a stop at another major stadium, with Khan enthusiastically sharing, “I can’t wait to do GlobeLife Field in Dallas, go back to Wembley next year.”

(Source: The Rich Eisen Show)

– AEW/ROH color commentator Ian Riccaboni has re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

“Re-signed with AEW/ROH. Very grateful and excited for what is to come! Celebrated by eating some hot dogs at the IronPigs at various points since reaching an agreement which was a while ago at this point so a lot of hot dogs for me & my family.

AEW Dynamite #300 is TOMORROW! See you in California!”