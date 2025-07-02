John Cena’s latest movie Heads of State premieres today on Prime Video

John Cena’s newest movie, Heads of State, premieres today exclusively on Prime Video.

The film, by Amazon MGM Studios, is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President, played by John Cena, and the UK Prime Minister, played by Idris Elba, who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world — if they can work together.

It features an all-star ensemble cast and joining Cena and Elba are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine.

It is directed by Ilya Naishuller on a screenplay by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query.

A subscription to Amazon Prime is required to watch it and currently it’s the only place where you can watch it.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online