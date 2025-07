– Cody Rhodes is reportedly in talks to play Guile in the up coming Street Fighter movie.

– Roman Reigns has recently welcomed another child into The Bloodline.

– Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Title is official for WWE Evolution.

