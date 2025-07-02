Independent wrestler passes away

NYWC New York Wrestling Connection posted:

NYWC is very saddened to report that Robert “Nuke” Ferretti has passed away.

Nuke was an extremely kind soul who always had a smile on his face. Even with many years under his belt, Nuke still participated in ring crew, regularly driving the truck and helping the next generation of wrestlers both in and out of the ring. He will be truly missed.

We are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.

Rest easy Robert “NUKE” Ferretti Thank you for everything, in and out of this crazy business. I Love you brother I will miss you dearly, until we meet again in gods tavern… ☢️ #NUKE4EVER pic.twitter.com/dengnfhSlp — CJ Bambino (@CJ_Bambino) July 2, 2025