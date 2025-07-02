Inaugural TNA SLAMMing Softball Classic Puts TNA Stars On The Field For Charity Softball Game

The Inaugural TNA SLAMMing Softball Classic Puts TNA Wrestling Stars On The Field For Charity Softball Game On Saturday, July 19

Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Mustafa Ali, AJ Francis and Tessa Blanchard Among TNA Stars Taking The Field in TNA’s First-Ever Softball Game

The Stars of TNA Wrestling unite on the softball field for the inaugural TNA SLAMMing Softball Classic, challenging the Coaching Staff of the Merrick Bellmore Little League Association in New York. The 7-inning game to benefit the Merrick Bellmore Little League will be held on Saturday, July 19, at Calhoun High School in Merrick, New York.

The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Frankie Kazarian and Brian Myers have been named the TNA Coaches for the game, which will include appearances by most of the TNA roster the night before Slammiversary, which is Sunday, July 20, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The TNA softball roster is loaded, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Eddie Edwards, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, A.J. Francis, Mustafa Ali, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Jason Hotch and John Skyler, among others. In addition, TNA will be represented on the diamond by Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Alisha Edwards, Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, among others.

Admission to the softball game is $20 and all proceeds will be donated to the Merrick Bellmore Little League.

After the game, many of the TNA stars will participate in a Meet & Greet.

To purchase tickets to The Inaugural TNA SLAMMing Softball Classic on July 19, go to:

https://TNASLAMMingCharitySoftballClassic.eventbrite.com

LOCATION:

Calhoun High School

1786 State Street

Merrick, NY 11566