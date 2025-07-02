First three matches or NXT’s Great American Bash 2025 announced

The first three matches for the NXT Great American Bash premium live event were announced last night on NXT.

In the main event of the show, NXT champion Oba Femi will defend his title against Yoshiki Inamura. Inamura won a number one contender’s match on last night’s episode, defeating Jasper Troy.

The NXT Women’s champion Jacy Jayne will team up with fellow Fatal Influence member Fallon Henley as they take on Jordynne Grace and NXT’s newest arrival, Blake Monroe. Monroe saved Grace in the final segment of the show last night after Grace was attacked by Fatal Influence.

Also, NXT Women’s North American champion Sol Ruca puts her title on the line against Izzi Dame. Dame pinned Ruca yesterday in a tag match and earned a title shot in the process.

Plus, the contract signing for the TNA World title match at Slammiversary will also take place at the Great American Bash with champion Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana all in the house.

NXT Great American Bash takes place on Saturday, July 12 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

