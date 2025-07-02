Booker T defends Goldberg, Shelton Benjamin praises Tony Khan

– Booker T defended Goldberg amid criticism over him receiving a World Heavyweight Championship match, directly addressing both veterans and younger talent in the industry. “I want to reach out to all the guys of that era of Goldberg, that are complaining about Goldberg. Why does Goldberg get the shot? Why is he in this match?” He argued that those same critics would take the opportunity if offered, stating, “The reason why he’s doing it, because it’s the same thing your ass would have did if WWE called you to be in a final match with Gunther in a prime time spot. That’s why.” Booker didn’t hold back in dismissing the backlash: “So anybody out there complaining can just shut the hell up.” He also sent a message to the younger generation, emphasizing the level of star power Goldberg represents: “To the young guys who may have a problem with it, you better hope and wish and pray that you’re of the caliber of a Goldberg one day.”

(Source: Hall of Fame)

Shelton Benjamin praised Tony Khan for the opportunities he’s created in wrestling, especially for those overlooked by other major promotions. “I think Tony’s been great.” Benjamin emphasized the impact Khan has had on the industry, stating, “No matter what your opinion is, Tony has created a lane for people to be on TV, have gainful employment and make a name for themselves.” He credited Khan for reviving his own career and uplifting others who may have been ignored elsewhere: “He’s given guys who probably wouldn’t even get a sniff at the other place a chance to actually be stars so I think that alone makes Tony a real special guy.” Benjamin closed his praise by reinforcing his positive experience: “Tony’s been nothing but great to me and I think the other guys would say the same since we arrived…”

(Source: Going Ringside)