AEW’s cake to celebrate Mercedes Mone’s 1000th match

– AEW made a Cake for Mercedes Mone’s 1000th Match.

Mercedes Mone def. Mina Shirakawa via roll-up to retain the TBS Championship (14:32).

Post-Match:
Mercedes attacks Mina from behind. When Toni Storm checks on Mina, Mercedes hits her with the TBS Championship.

She then licks the cake near Toni’s steak dinner and tosses champagne at Luther.

