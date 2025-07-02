7/2/25 AEW Dynamite 300 Coverage

Location: Ontario, California

Venue: Toyota Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz

—

Adam Page makes his way to the ring ans says he is not going to waste a lot of time. Page says he has said many times how much the AEW World Championship and the company mean to him, and that he made a promise he would win the title at All In. Page says he will keep that vow with his life and says they will have to kill him in order for the chance to pass him by. Page says he is not going to let The Elite or the Death Riders cost him, because at All In, he knows they are coming and he will welcome them. Page tells Moxley to give him everything or give him death, and then challenges Moxley to a Texas Death Match. Moxley and Marina Shafir make their way to the ring.

Moxley says Page has laid all of his chips on the table, but then turns down the challenge because Page doesn’t actually want it. Moxley says Page is going to lose at All In, because he doesn’t really want it. Moxley says he lives for the pressure and he will show the entire world what an actual World Champion looks like. Moxley says Page doesn’t have what it takes for a Texas Death Match with him, and he would not survive it.

Page slaps Moxley in the face, and then Moxley takes him down. They exchange shots, and Page goes to stab Moxley with a fork. Wheeler Yuta runs out, but Page drops him with a shot before Shafir slaps Page in the face repeatedly. Page backs Shafir toward the ropes, and then Yuta grabs his ankle. Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli attack Page from behind, and them Castagnoli and Yuta beat Page down as Moxley and Shafir leave through the crowd. Castagnoli delivers the Neutralizer to Page before he and Yuta leave the ring.

Page gets up and asks them if that’s the best Moxley has. Page says he is still standing, and Castagnoli comes back to ringside. Samoa Joe gets in his face, and then Castagnoli and Yuta back away as Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata show up as well. Shafir comes back to hit Page with the briefcase, but he steals it and tells Moxley to be the champion he says he is. Page asks for the match again, and then Moxley grabs a mic and accepts the match. Moxley walks away, and Page says Moxley knows it’s a lie that he doesn’t have what it takes to win Texas Death, and he is going to prove that he does. Page drops Shafir with a Buckshot Lariat as the rest of the Death Riders look on from the crowd.

—

The AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, joins the commentary team for the opening match.

Match 1 – AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Shirakawa delivers shots in the corner, but Mone gets into the ropes and leaves the ring. Shirakawa chases her around, but Mone stomps her as she gets back into the ring. Shirakawa comes back with a quick shot and gets a roll-up for a one count. Shirakawa delivers a shot to the midsection, but Mone comes back and goes for the Statement Maker. Shirakawa rolls through and trips Mone and gets a two count after mocking her a bit. Mone comes back and pulls Shirakawa down by her hair, but Shirakawa comes back with a Thesz Press and right hands.

Shirakawa throws Mone across the ring a few times, but Mone comes back with a back elbow. Mone sends Shirakawa down and delivers a meteora. Mone follows with right hands and tosses her to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shirakawa connects with a spinning cross-body and gets a two count. Mone comes back and applies the Statement Maker, but Shirakawa gets free and applies a Figure Four. They exchange slaps and roll to the floor. Mone gets Shirakawa on the apron, but Shirakawa drops her with a hurricanrana and follows with a DDT. Shirakwa gets Mone back on the apron, but Mone comes back with a spin kick and a meteora. They get back to the ring and exchange elbow strikes, and then Mone kicks Shirakawa in the face. Mone goes for a sunset flip, but then delivers another meteora.

Mone delivers a sunset bomb into the corner and follows with double knees for a two count.