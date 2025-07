Smackdown last Friday night from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia drew 1,450,000 viewers, down 74,000 viewers from the prior week. Smackdown was not live and went head-to-head with the NHL Draft on ESPN. The show had a 0.41 rating in 18-49, up 0.03 from the prior week and was #1 on cable and #1 on all of television for the night.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

