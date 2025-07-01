WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
311
@FinnBalor

Kelly Kelly says she would love to return to the company for Evolution 2 in Atlanta

– WWE has officially announced that WWE 2K25 will release on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23.

Finn Balor via X:

Bronson Reed comments on being harassed by fans at the airport after RAW this week

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here