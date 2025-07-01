Tay Melo on AEW possibly debuting Women’s Tag Team Titles, Rey Fenix on his WWE journey

– Tay Melo recently addressed speculation about AEW possibly introducing Women’s Tag Team Titles, expressing strong enthusiasm and a deep personal connection to the idea. “I don’t know much, but I am so happy, I’ve been reading about the tag titles. So maybe it’s in the future, who knows?” She emphasized that both she and Anna Jay—collectively known as TayJay—have had their sights set on this goal since the beginning of their partnership. “TayJay is here and we’re waiting for it. We have been working together since day one, so it’s a dream for us, you know?” Melo made it clear that if the titles are introduced, they’ll be ready to compete. “If it happens, we’re here and we’re coming for it.”

– Rey Fenix reflected on his WWE journey, calling it a dream come true. “That means a lot. It’s a dream come true. The kid inside my heart, it’s very happy. I’m living the dream.” He recalled being shocked when told he’d wrestle at WrestleMania 41. “When I received the message, like, ‘You have to work WrestleMania today.’ It was like, my mind blowing up.” He shared memories of growing up with his brother Penta. “These two kids, playing wrestling on my mom’s bed… My brother is my older brother but I see him just more like… my dad.” On the WWE/AAA event, he said, “It’s a crazy moment… I used to wrestle in AAA… and now, we got the opportunity to be in the WWE universe and come back to AAA.” He expressed pride in lucha libre. “In Mexico lucha libre… it’s a culture. The mask, it’s most like to be a superhero… being a part of Worlds Collide make me so happy and one more step in my career.”

