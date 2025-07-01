Ryback jumps to CM Punk’s defense following publication of online “hit piece”

Former WWE Superstar Ryback, who is very, very critical of both CM Punk and WWE, jumped to Punk’s defense today after Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics published a long editorial criticizing Punk for going to Saudi Arabia.

Thurston, who every year writes “hit pieces” against WWE for their long-term deal with the Kingdom, dedicated the 2025 column solely on attacking Punk.

“I’ve had my issues with Punk, but I don’t see him as a sellout. He returned to do what he loves and to make money — much like you’re doing by writing critical think pieces about others for clicks,” Ryback wrote in response to Thurston’s writing.

“WWE is a global business, and working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn’t about abandoning values — it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships,” he continued.

Punk was very critical of WWE’s deal with Saudi as well in the past and was booed at the Night of Champions kickoff show. He then apologized to the fans for what he wrote in 2020 after someone from the crowd asked him to apologize. Punk was then loudly cheered at the event, with the fans singing along to his theme and supporting him throughout the match against John Cena.

