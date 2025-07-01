RVD defends CM Punk from Hypocrisy

Rob Van Dam on if CM Punk is a hypocrite for going to Saudi Arabia:

“I don’t consider it hypocrisy unless it is done at the same time because people can grow, the perspective could change. If he said something five years ago and now he feels different about it then that’s not what a hypocrite is. We all grow, feel different.

“If he’s signing the contract, he’s on his way, he’s gonna go get big money in Saudi Arabia and at the same time he messages, ‘I f***in’ hate people that go to Saudi Arabia, they suck and then he goes,’ that’s different because it’s the same guy at the same time showing two different faces, talking out of two different orifices at the same time – that’s what a hypocrite is.”

In this episode, RVD also talks about attending Sabu’s two (of three) memorial services, living in a pro wrestling bubble, working with Abyss and shares some stories on the late Louie Spicolli.

source: “1 Of A Kind With RVD”

(Shared by Dominic DeAngelo)