Notes on MVP and Nia Jax

– MVP shared how The Hurt Syndicate’s theme song came to life after he, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin decided not to re-sign with WWE. “It’s looking like me, Bobby, and Shelton are gonna get the band back together… we going to need some new theme music.” Smoke DZA brought in Cartoon Beats, and MVP helped guide the sound. “I kind of executive produced the beat… ‘Okay, mute these, turn this up.’” After a few versions, “Boom, that’s it right there.” Westside Gunn laid the hook: “Hey yo, we hurt people.” Shelton was unsure at first: “I don’t know about this song, man… that guy’s voice sounds weird.” But MVP reassured him: “That voice is iconic, man… just trust me.” They licensed it to AEW, and the song took off. “From the first time it hit, you could feel the momentum.” Fans now chant it everywhere. “The whole crowd was singing ‘we hurt people.’” MVP credited the team: “Westside dropped the hook… we got the hottest [song in the game].”

(Source: Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze)

– Nia Jax has some words for “influencers” and others. She also states, if you think it’s about you, it is.

Man, I can’t be an influencer, I see people being FAKE AF and I just call it out. Then everyone gets mad at me . It’s wild to see people going on press tours bc they’re so desperate to get people to like them. And if you think this tweet is about you…you’re right — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) June 30, 2025