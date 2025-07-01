Mustafa Ali says his WWE “Hacker” character ended due to a power struggle, WWE Evolution poster

– The poster for WWE Evolution.

– Mustafa Ali revealed his WWE “Hacker” character ended due to a power struggle between Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard. “The only actual creative plan that I knew about (as ‘The Hacker’) was that the first program, the first feud was gonna be me and Dolph Ziggler… then there was gonna be a WrestleMania blow-off… So that’s as far as that went… then the character just died.” The angle was abandoned during a shift in creative control. “There was a dynamic power shift… Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard… ultimately, the character suffered because of that.” Both brands wanted the character, but infighting killed it. “I suffer from being too popular, legit (he joked).” The gimmick had fans buzzing. “At one point, people thought I was CM Punk… Xavier Woods… Sasha (Banks).” Ali added different voices to keep fans guessing. “I had Xavier Woods do a voiceover… my wife… all these different people.” Despite strong fan interest, Ali said, “The hacker character died because of this power struggle. Just went away…”

Source: Casual Conversation with the Classic