Liv Morgan’s stalker indicted, faces one count of interstate domestic violence

The Independent newspaper is reporting that a Canadian who stalked WWE Superstar Liv Morgan and attempted to break into her Florida home is facing up to five years in prison.

The man, Shawn Chan of Scarborough, Ontario, flew from Toronto to Orlando on May 26, telling U.S. Customs officials that he was staying at the WWE Performance Center.

But the 41-year-old man found out where Morgan lived and went to her house and tried to break in according to security footage pulled from her home.

He was also in possession of an Sig Sauer MCX .177 air rifle, a weapon which can fire metal pellets up to 600 feet per second and was seen sitting on her front porch.

After two hours of waiting with no success, Chan left a note for Morgan, writing, “I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more… Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here.”

The man was recognized outside the WWE Performance Center on June 3 and security were alerted of his presence. WWE called in law enforcement officials who then came in to arrest him.

Chan was indicted on Wednesday and remains at the Pasco County Detention Center. He will appear in Orlando federal court on July 18 for arraignment on one count of interstate domestic violence.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996