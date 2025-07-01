FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Largest and most comprehensive Black pro wrestling history book of all time released

A Decided Novelty: The Essential Guide to Black Pro Wrestling History, 1880 to 1950 by pro wrestling author and journalist Ian Douglass went on sale today. The book is published by Darkstream Press.

Taking multiple years to research and write, the 580-page book explores the careers of the boundary-breaking Black professional wrestling stars of the pre-Civil-Rights era, who established the norms of Black wrestling performance and endured the unique hardships associated with becoming the first respected Black stars in a world that wasn’t entirely prepared to accept them.

The foreword to the book was written by longtime PWInsider writer and contributor Mike Johnson, and its afterword was contributed by Patrick Jean-Joseph, a filmmaker and producer, who has acquired several production credits for NBC shows, including Dateline. As with Douglass’ prior book about Black pro wrestling pioneers, editing duties were managed by Dr. Oliver Lee Bateman, a historian, a contributor to many major publications, and a frequent collaborator with Douglass at The Ringer.

Johnson said that he considers A Decided Novelty to easily be one of the most important wrestling books ever created.

“I can’t wait for people to have this in their hands,” stated Johnson. “It literally reshapes and recontextualizes the entirety of professional wrestling history.”

A Decided Novelty is the ninth pro wrestling book project that Douglass has been involved in. He also wrote Bahamian Rhapsody: The Unofficial History of Pro Wrestling’s Unofficial Territory, 1960 – 2020 and Gentleman Jack and Rough Rufus: The Rise of Black American Wrestling. He was also involved in creating the autobiographies of Dan Severn, Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl, Buggsy McGraw, B. Brian Blair, and Steve Keirn. Please click this link to be taken to the purchase page at Amazon.com.