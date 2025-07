– The New Day says they were robbed of the Tag Team Championships on RAW after losing to Judgment Day.

Jugement Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified. — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 30, 2025

Last night there was a travesty of justice@wwe pic.twitter.com/yzZGNLyeQE — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 1, 2025