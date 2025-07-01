NXT Report, 7/1/2025

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from WWE, NXT. Vic Joseph, Corey Graves and Booker T are on the call.

– Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

– Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee w/The High Ryze

– Tony D’Angelo, Luca Crusifino, Stacks Segment

– Thea Hail vs. Lainey Reid

– Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley

– Yoshiki Inamura vs. Jasper Troy. The Winner Of The Match Will Battle Oba Femi For The WWE NXT Championship At NXT Great American Bash

– Jordynne Grace & Fatal Influence Segment

TNA World Champion, Trick Williams enters the arena to start the show. He will be seated at the announce table.

Match 1. Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee w/The High Ryze

Joe mat wrestles Wes, frustrating him to start the match. Meanwhile, Trick is bragging about himself and mocking Hendry. Wes finally dropkicks Joe to the floor. Joe then lariats Wes, much to Trick’s disappointment. Back from break, Wes is shown landing a twisting moonsault off the top. He follows with a pump kick. Joe counters with a suplex and fallaway slam. Joe then works the crowd, Wes slips a standing ovation, but takes a sidewalk slam. Wes’ crew makes the save and taunt Joe. Mike Santana stops them. Joe hits the standing ovation and it is over.

Winner, Joe Hendry

The three glare at each other post match.

Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley continue their budding friendship, but Sol Ruca and Zaria want to stop it. This backfires and sets up a match.

Luca Crusifino heads to the ring in a suit. He calls Tony D’Angelo to the ring. Tony doesn’t appreciate Luca calling him out to the ring or all the misgivings of the last few weeks. Luca runs down all the things he has done to prove his loyalty to Tony. Out next comes Stacks, Heritage Cup Champion. Luca cuts off Stacks, then sucker punches Tony. Stacks walks up on Luca in approval, but Luca punches him in the face to and he says his loyalty is to himself.

NXT Champion, Oba Femi is interviewed backstage. He talks about his match with Inamura for Jasper. Just then Inamura walks up and says he is ready. Oba says he will be seeing the winner soon.

Match 2. Lexis King VS Myles Borne

King has noticeably gotten himself in top condition. The two work the mat for a bit. King delivers a few chops and dropkicks Borne off the top rope. They end back up at the top and King superplexes Myles. The Gator faithful loudly boo King in the arena, including some Gator football players. Lexis follows with a basement dropkick and modified abdominal stretch. King then kicks Borne and bitch slaps him. Borne loses it and he throws some hands and a overhead suplex. He follows with an Olympic slam. King superplexes Borne, but Myles counters with a huge dropkick. He hits his finisher and it is over. It is a form of a zig zag.

Winner, Myles Borne

DarkState have a vignette saying they are coming to make their next attack.

Match 3. Thea Hail VS Lainey Reid

These two have been trading verbal jabs for weeks. Hail is the able to strike first with a takedown and standing moonsault. Reid hits a snake eyes to counter. She follows with stomps. She lands a series of elbows with different variations next. She then delivers a double underhook shoulder breaker. That was vicious. Hail loses it and kicks, lariats and neckbreakers Reid. Reid recovers and wizard kicks her. The ref misses Thea grabbing the ropes during a pin after knee strike and gets the duke.

Winner, Lainey Reid

The NQCC have a meeting backstage. Tavion sets up a match with Charlie so he can leave the team if he wins.

Match 4. North American Champion, Sol Ruca and Zaria VS Izzi Dame (w/ The Culling) and Tatum Paxley

The teams start of brawling, but Sol and Zaria win that exchange. Once the match settles, Dame works over Sol and backs her into the corner. Tatum tags in, with Sol not wanting to hurt her former friend. Zaria tags in and the double hip toss her and drop and elbow. Tatum tags out and Izzi punts Zaria. Tatum tags and crossbodies Zaria. Zaria tosses Paxley, allowing Sol to take to the air to the floor on Izzi. Back from break, Paxley dropkicks Zaria. They double Zaria in the corner next. Izzi then lariats Zaria, gleaming as blood trickles from her nose Paxley gets a two off a summersault leg drop. She then locks a sleeper on Zaria, but she gets free. Paxley kicks her in the head for two. Tatum then DDTs Zaria, but she eventually tags in Sol. Sol comes in hot and handles her business. Zaria drops Sol on Izzi. Paxley makes the save. Izzi hits a code breaker. Sol is speared by Zaria after pushes Izzi from taking the hit. Sol is then powerbombed by Izzi and it is over.

Winners, Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame

Ricky Saints is shown with Ava, Ethan Page and The Vanity Project. Ricky wants to regain the NA Championship from Page. He asks for a match. Ethan says he will defend the belt as he wishes. Ethan then says he has to survive the Vanity Project gauntlet match. This match is set next week. If Ricky wins, he gets his rematch.

Andre Chase addresses his students and apologizes for losing his cool last week. Cale will have a match next week. Joe Hendry and Mike Santana cut a backstage promo together. They will meet in a few weeks for the triple threat for the title, but they will tag next week. This is an uneasy situation. Inamura leaves Briggs in the locker room for his match next. The Culling celebrate with Tatum Paxley backstage. Ava grants Izzi a match with Sol for the NA Championship at the Bash. Tag Champs, Hank and Tank walk up accusing The Culling of attacking them last week backstage. Tatum interjects that her new friends would never do that. She then challenges them to put the belts on the line nest week. Ava makes the match and Tatum is the new bell of the ball and she loves it.

Match 5. Jasper Troy VS Yoshiki Inamura

The winner gets Femi for the belt at Great American Bash. Troy attacks Inamura before the match starts. He has Yoshiki in trouble right away, but he takes the punishment and encourages more. He then suplexes Troy. These two will just beat the hell out of each other. Inamura wrenches a headlock next. Troy sidewalks Inamura, but is clotheslined to the floor by him. After a break, Jasper hits two splashes and then a third. He only musters a two count. Troy then slams him. Inamura hurls Troy into the corner and lays in some chops and forearms. Troy counters with a Bossman Slam. Sumo strikes come from Inamura next. He then slams Troy twice, while spinning him. He heads to the top and splashes him for the win.

Winner, Yoshiki Inamura

Oba faces off with Inamura on the ramp post match. Je’Von Evans jumps Troy post match as the segment ends.

Jordynne Grace heads out to the ring and tells everyone the bigger the battle, the bigger and better she will be at Evolution. She says she will beat Jacy Jane, who then heads out with Fatal Influence. Jane tells her to basically keep flexing, it won’t help. Jordynne cuts her off and tells her to shut up. Grace and Jane start fighting, but the numbers aren’t in Grace favor. They beat on her until Blake Monroe runs out to make the save. Ava comes out and makes a match with Fallon Henley and Jacy Jane VS Blake and Grace at the Bash. Monroe and Grace beat on them one last time as the show ends.