WWE Raw takes place at a special start-time of 6/5c tonight live on Netflix from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Scheduled for the show is Penta & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, New Day (c) vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh for the WWE Tag-Team titles, Rusev vs. Sheamus, Rhea Ripley’s special message, GUNTHER’s message to Goldberg, and WWE Evolution announcements from Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 30, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 6-8:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 6/30/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot into an extended highlight package looking back at key moments from the WWE Night Of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia this past weekend.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY Kick Off This Week’s Show

From there, we see various WWE Superstar arrivals at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. Inside the arena, “This is My Brutality” hits and out comes Rhea Ripley to kick off the show as advertised.

Cole mentions he is joined by Corey Graves once again this week, so no Pat McAfee for the fourth week in a row. “Mami” settles in the ring to a big pop and gets on the microphone, welcoming us to “Monday Night Mami.” She asks what’s next for her and mentions needing to get her priorities straight.

Before she can say anything else, she is cut off by the familiar sounds of IYO SKY’s theme music. The women’s wrestling star emerges with her WWE Women’s World Championship in-hand, and makes her way down to join Ripley in the ring in our opening segment.

IYO SKY says you cannot have a WWE Evolution without her. Ripley is wrong about one thing. Ripley is not on top, not without the title. Because SKY has the title, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told her she can pick who she will defend the title against at WWE Evolution.

SKY speaks in Japanese and gets the crowd going. She says she wants to defend against the best. That means defending against Rhea Ripley. Then, Ripley smiles and says she has nothing but respect for SKY. If that’s what SKY wants, Ripley will stop at nothing to get the title back.

If that’s what SKY really wants, Ripley wants her to know that what happens at WWE Evolution is what SKY wanted. At WWE Evolution, Rhea Ripley versus IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship is on. SKY smiles and holds the title up between them.