WWE News and Notes

– Kairi Sane has been at the center of speculation after both Zoey Stark and Liv Morgan suffered serious injuries during recent RAW matches. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has made it clear that there’s no heat on Sane whatsoever. When asked about the situation during his podcast, Sapp explained that both injuries were freak accidents and the locker room isn’t blaming Sane.

– Karrion Kross has new official WWE merch calling him a “GOOD SOLDIER”, and saying he and Scarlett are wanted “for the crimes of being good soldiers & turning pain into art”

– Happy Birthday to the American Nightmare himself, Cody Rhodes, who turns 40 years old today.

– Happy 39th Birthday to former WWE superstar Victoria Crawford