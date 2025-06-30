Wrestling couple expecting again, 6/26 AEW Collision viewership

– AEW star Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have announced they’re expecting their third child. Congrats to the couple.

– Collision on Thursday night drew just 285,000 viewers, down 141,000 viewers from the prior week’s episode which aired in its regular Saturday time slot. The show had a 0.08 rating in 18-49, down 0.02 from last week. This was the least-watched Collision since March 1.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

