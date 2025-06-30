Women’s World Title match set at WWE Evolution

Raw Opens with a recap of Night of Champions.

“This is my Brutality” fill the arena as Rhea Ripley makes her way to the ring. She has a lot to say, The Judgment day is finally behind her and she wants to look forward to Evolution but before she can finish her point she is interrupted by the enterence theme of the Women’s World Champion, Iyo Sky.

Iyo says Mami isn’t on top and Adam Pearce has let the champ pick her challenger for Evolution and she picks Rhea Ripley. Ripley says she is going to give it all at Evolution and Iyo should remember that’s exactly what she wanted.

Will it be OFFICIAL for WWE Evolution?! pic.twitter.com/aeRaTf26rE — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2025