Update on John Cena’s remaining WWE dates

John Cena successfully retained the WWE title at Night of Champions earlier today, thanks to the interference of Seth Rollins. As a result of his appearance tonight, Cena now has fifteen dates left on his retirement tour. That will include Summerslam on August 2-3, where he will defend his title against King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes. The remaining advertised dates on his tour include:

* August 1: WWE SmackDown (Newark, NJ)

* August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam (Newark, NJ)

* August 8: WWE SmackDown (Montreal, QC, Canada)

* August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)

* August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)

* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)