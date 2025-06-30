UFC star interested in a WWE career

UFC’s Michael Chandler Says He is interested in a WWE Career.

“I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we’re trying to make that happen.

“He knows I’m a fan of WWE and him, and the brand. He’s obviously a fan of what I bring to the table from an entertainment standpoint, what I can do on the microphone.

“It’s always fun conversations, who knows if anything is ever going to happen, but he knows I want that door to be open and I think he wants that door to be open too. #WWE seems like a really cool transition.”

(Source: The Schmo)