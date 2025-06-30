Triple H receives a gold plated falcon in Saudi Arabia, Saraya on returning to WWE speculation

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
272

– Chief Content Officer Triple H shares a photo of the gold plated falcon he received while in Saudi Arabia. In Saudi culture, the falcon represents so much.

– Saraya clarified that she “hasn’t had a conversation with [WWE]”, addressing ongoing speculation about her possible return. She acknowledged how often fans associate her with surprise comebacks, saying, “I know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there’s a mystery going around, they’re like, ‘Hey, she’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no.” Despite appreciating the fan support, she emphasized her need for personal time and growth away from wrestling: “It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back.”

Saraya shared that she plans to step away temporarily, explaining, “I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life. All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back.”

(Source: Orlando Sentinel)

