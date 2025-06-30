Smackdown spoilers for July 4th episode

Spoilers from Pittsburgh, PA for July 4th episode of SmackDown…

Cody Rhodes kicked off the show celebrating his King of The Ring win. Randy Orton interrupts and congratulates Cody on his win, and makes Cody promise that he will take The Undisputed WWE Title off of John Cena at SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre makes his return and tries to get Cody & Randy to turn on each other, but it doesn’t work and Randy took out Drew with an RKO

Match 1: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeated The Secret Hervice, Michin, & B Fab in a Triple Threat Match and are added to the Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal 4 Way Match at Evolution

Match 2: The Wyatt Sicks defeated Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin, & Berto in a 8 Man Tag Team Match

Nick Aldis announces Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for Saturday Night’s Main Event

Match 3: Andrade & Rey Fenix defeated Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill came face to face in the ring. Tiffany said she wants to defend the WWE Women’s Title at Evolution against one of her idols Trish Stratus

Trish made her way to the ring and accepted the challenge

Damian Priest & Aleister Black met backstage and a match between Ron Killings vs Aleister Black was setup for next week

Match 4: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso defeated Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

After the match Solo, JC, Tonga Loa, & Tala Tonga beat down Jacob & Jimmy, and put Jacob through the Announce Table