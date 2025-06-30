Santino Marello announces match for TNA Slammiversary, Roxanne Perez update

– WWE has updated the Superstar section on their website to show that Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

– Santino Marella announced that, after listening to the fans, Mike Santana has been added to the TNA World Title match at TNA Slammiversary. It will now be a triple threat: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana.

