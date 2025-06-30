Santino Marello announces match for TNA Slammiversary, Roxanne Perez update

– WWE has updated the Superstar section on their website to show that Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

– Santino Marella announced that, after listening to the fans, Mike Santana has been added to the TNA World Title match at TNA Slammiversary. It will now be a triple threat: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana.

I’ve worked my entire adult life for opportunities like this… FIRST EVER PUERTO RICAN TNA WORLD CHAMPION sounds pretty badass to me!!! https://t.co/4G7ztHEF2J — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) July 1, 2025