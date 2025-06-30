Ric Flair headed for surgery (photo), Bea Priestly update

Steve Gerweck
Ric Flair posted on X a side-by-side photos of himself and a recent surgical scar, Flair wrote, “Surgery Coming Up. Keep Me In Your Prayers. It’s All Fragile.” he revealed he’s been battling melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer. Flair admitted he had been putting off his health for far too long, but after receiving his diagnosis, he made it clear he’s focusing on recovery.

– Hazuki & Koguma thank Bea Priestley (Blair Davenport) for stopping by STARDOM.

