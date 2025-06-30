New matches set for SNME and WWE Evolution, Cathy Kelley posts new photo

– Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced a battle royal for WWE Evolution:
Who NEEDS to be in this Battle Royal?
@ your pick below ⤵️ https://t.co/DbKyEfsowO
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2025
– It will be LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event:
We've got a showdown at #SNME!@RealLAKnight vs. @WWERollins
SATURDAY, JULY 12
ATLANTA
️ https://t.co/Lq89CuaLwL pic.twitter.com/xRRacq7p1T
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2025
Looks like @CMPunk wasn't thrilled about that surprise visit from @RealLAKnight earlier… pic.twitter.com/duDWuYg6nb
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2025
– Cathy Kelley posted:
PITTSBURGH pic.twitter.com/auGoNyF11t
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 1, 2025