John Cena and Josh Alexander notes

– John Cena received a special plaque to honor his final match in Saudi Arabia.

– Josh Alexander opened up about his decision to join AEW, sharing how emotional and meaningful the moment was for him. “Just coming here and then finally getting, you know, when I got that pop on that entrance, like I was so nervous.” He acknowledged the vulnerability wrestlers often feel, especially in babyface roles. “Wrestlers are so insecure at the end of the day. Oh, my God. Especially as babyfaces, because you having people like you and want to see you is way more difficult than walking out there and, you know, being like, hey, the Boston Celtics are terrible guys.” He reflected on how the crowd reaction validated years of dreams and hard work. “This is a full circle moment of like, I’ve wanted to be here since before this company’s inception.” Now that he’s in AEW, Alexander is focused on growth. “It’s just off to the races and it’s just building blocks, you know, starting from square one. And we’re going to see where it goes.”

(Source: AEW Unrestricted)