Gunther: “I wanna express my disgust for the MITB briefcase”

“So, first of all, I wanna express my disgust for the Money in the Bank briefcase, whatever you call it — stipulation or — I remember back then when some of those big cash-in moments happened and some of those guys won a big title for the first time in their career and it’s because they run out with a briefcase and there’s an already beaten opponent who’s just, yeah… lay on top of him for three seconds to win.

I don’t know. I never found that very gratifying. So, that’s never something I was interested in participating in As of right now, I don’t know. Maybe there’s a little bit of honor left in Seth Rollins to not use it like that. But yeah, I’m not too worried about it to be honest… It’s a shortcut. When you win something big, you wanna earn it. I don’t know. Never found it gratifying.”

– GUNTHER (via the Masked Man Show)