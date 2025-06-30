Familiar face returning to Raw tonight, War Games/Roman Reigns update

– Trish Stratus is expected to return to the company tonight in Pittsburgh, PA on RAW, according to PWInsider. It was noted that the WWE hall of famer is set to be part of a big segment that will lead to her in-ring return at WWE Evolution 2 in Atlanta on July 13.

Reminder for fans in the United States, Raw air lives at 6PM ET, instead of 8PM ET.

– The return to War Games for Survivor Series has been confirmed. Roman Reigns is also advertised for the event.

WWE, in partnership with the @Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District, have announced that tickets for #SurvivorSeries: WarGames on Saturday, November 29 at @PetcoPark in San Diego will go on sale starting Friday, July 11 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://t.co/gqwBY18Zg5!… pic.twitter.com/lI6G7VbmW8 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2025