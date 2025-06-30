Familiar face returning to Raw tonight, War Games/Roman Reigns update

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
469

Trish Stratus is expected to return to the company tonight in Pittsburgh, PA on RAW, according to PWInsider. It was noted that the WWE hall of famer is set to be part of a big segment that will lead to her in-ring return at WWE Evolution 2 in Atlanta on July 13.

Reminder for fans in the United States, Raw air lives at 6PM ET, instead of 8PM ET.

– The return to War Games for Survivor Series has been confirmed. Roman Reigns is also advertised for the event.

1 COMMENT

  1. I figured that War Games was returning to this year’s Survivor Series. The dead giveaway was seeing bits and pieces of the War Games matches in Survivor Series commercials, around the time that it was announced that San Diego will hold that event.

