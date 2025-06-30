Carlito vs. Matt Riddle, special guests announced for AEW Dynamite

– Big Time Wrestling announced Carlito’s first match since his contract expired with WWE is against Matt Riddle on July 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

– AEW & DC are teaming up! Catch some of James Gunn’s Superman stars on AEW Dynamite this week.

Before @Superman hits theaters July 11th, catch the cast of the new @JamesGunn film with some of our @AEW Stars on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/XtafNbLIl1 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 30, 2025