Carlito vs. Matt Riddle, special guests announced for AEW Dynamite

Steve Gerweck
– Big Time Wrestling announced Carlito’s first match since his contract expired with WWE is against Matt Riddle on July 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

– AEW & DC are teaming up! Catch some of James Gunn’s Superman stars on AEW Dynamite this week.

