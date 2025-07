– Big E response to New Day losing the World Tag Team Championships

– The Judgment day after winning the tag team titles from the New Day

Finn Balor after winning the World Tag Team Championship on WWE Raw: "Finn Balor with the W for the IWC… Too Sweet!"pic.twitter.com/IlhANYQwsX — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 1, 2025