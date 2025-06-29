WWE News and Notes

– WWE referee Charles Robinson breaks his silence after hilariously being taken out by John Cena at Night of Champions.

– Otis underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery to figure out exactly what’s been ailing him, reports Fightful. There’s no confirmed timetable for his return yet.

I am alive — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) June 29, 2025

– Triple H via X:

She’s been nothing but dominant since her arrival…and now a win over one of the best earns her a singles championship match for the first time. Congratulations @Jade_Cargill. The path back to the Undisputed @WWE Championship starts now for @CodyRhodes…#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/6x2uGm7W5n — Triple H (@TripleH) June 29, 2025

– Outside of the ring, Erick Rowan (via cardplayer.com) is an actor and he told us about how filming Ghost of the Ozarks allowed him to tap into different emotions like never before;

ER: “To me it’s like tapping into emotions that I feel like I’ve never had. One of these earlier roles I did was a small film called Ghost of the Ozarks. And in that film I had never experienced loss because this was while John (Huber) was still alive, so I hadn’t really experienced the loss and the character that I played, William, he experienced loss in the film. That was something that was very hard to tap into because I had never experienced it. That was very tough, but it was very rewarding because when it comes to acting, you can grab onto your emotions on a dime.”

