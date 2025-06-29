Wrestling Tidbits

– WWE has now made over $600 million from its partnership with Saudi Arabia, which began in 2018.

– Recent photo of Tbe Steiners and Sting.

– Sting says that AEW protégé Darby Allin kept in contact with him throughout his entire climb up Mount Everest and even sent him a panoramic video from the summit.

(Source: Denise Salcedo interview with Sting)

– Syuri has announced a temporary hiatus from STARDOM following her IWGP Women’s Title loss on June 21.

She plans to recover from long-term injuries and train overseas to level up.