Wrestling Tidbits

– WWE has now made over $600 million from its partnership with Saudi Arabia, which began in 2018.
– Recent photo of Tbe Steiners and Sting.
#Wrestling pic.twitter.com/6ZEmAXOOer
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 30, 2025
– Sting says that AEW protégé Darby Allin kept in contact with him throughout his entire climb up Mount Everest and even sent him a panoramic video from the summit.
(Source: Denise Salcedo interview with Sting)
– Syuri has announced a temporary hiatus from STARDOM following her IWGP Women’s Title loss on June 21.
She plans to recover from long-term injuries and train overseas to level up.