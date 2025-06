Former WWE superstar Elayna Black (Cora Jade) has won the Arizona Wrestling Federation (AWF) Women’s Championship.

Former WWE star Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) defeated Brittnie Brooks to win the title.

This marked her first title win since her WWE departure.

Former WWE star Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) defeated Brittnie Brooks to win the AWF Women's Championship! This marked her first title win since her WWE departure. pic.twitter.com/hqxmsQCPwK — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 29, 2025