– Scarlet Bordeaux put out a message on social media after Night of Champions.

Thank you so much! Can’t wait to come back! https://t.co/tqkrDUPed1 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 29, 2025

– Update on Otis.

Reports indicate he has been removed from WWE’s active roster.

This is due to an elbow injury.

He last competed on May 5, 2025, against Rusev on WWE RAW.

No timeline for his return is available yet.