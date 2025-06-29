Notes on Zack Sabre Jr and Mistico

– Speculation began to surface in recent weeks surrounding potential interest from WWE in acquiring Mistico (formerly Sin Cara during his WWE run) after recent appearances on AEW Dynamite – particularly for the special AEW Grand Slam Mexico episode which saw Mistico receive a massive ovation making his entrance in Arena Mexico.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that those in WWE have no current intention to try and take any of CMLL’s top talent in order to bring them into AAA, and least not at the present time. WWE’s approach to the situation is to leave CMLL alone for now, despite them being a business partner of AEW.

– Zack Sabre Jr defeated Hirooki Goto to become a 2 Time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Revolution televised to the end Zack Sabre Jr. punishes Hirooki Goto to referee stoppage to recapture IWGP World title on TV special event.#TANAJAM match report:https://t.co/zuenu2BdOT#njpw pic.twitter.com/mUxL83zZwL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 29, 2025