Notes on CM Punk, Karrion Kross, Serena Deeb, and Arianna Grace

– Dave Meltzer claims the fan who asked CM Punk to apologize was a plant.

– Karrion Kross shares a heartfelt message following WWE Night of Champions.

Didn’t ask for shortcuts.

Didn’t ask for favors.

We just showed up—every time—staying ready even when no one was watching.

Saudi Arabia, you saw it.

You felt it.

And that means more than you know.

To the rest of the world watching,

With your never ending support;

Thank you… pic.twitter.com/gOTC8ajdDj

— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 29, 2025