Natalya launching her own radio show titled The Hart Beat

WWE Superstar Natalya will be hosting her own weekly radio show called The Hart Beat and will join the lineup of the newly-launched Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 by SiriusXM.

WWE personalities Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg will also have their shows on the station, with Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling Live from Noon to 2PM ET from Monday to Thursday and Rosenberg with Cheap Heat Live from Noon to 2PM ET on Fridays.

Natalya’s show will air every Thursday at 11AM.

“So proud to be a part of this,” Natalya wrote on X after the announcement of the new station was made by Busted Open Radio.

