Liv Morgan undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Liv Morgan has undergone surgery at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama to repair her dislocated shoulder. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas.

“Awesome honor & pleasure to be helping @wwe superstar @yaonlylivvonce with her shoulder rehabilitation,” wrote physical therapist Kevin Wilk. “Fantastic athlete, dedicated & great to work with! This @wwe superstar will be back & back even better! Outstanding athlete!”

Morgan suffered the injury last week while wrestling Kairi Sane on Monday Night Raw and the match was stopped and she was helped to the back.

Her injury put the breaks on the program with Nikki Bella which was heading towards a match at Evolution next month.

Morgan is expected to be out for several months.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996