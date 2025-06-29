Kevin Owens revealed that he turned down a partnership with Damian Priest in early 2021 during his feud with Roman Reigns.

WWE pitched the idea of Priest being introduced as Owens’ “best friend”, with the then #NXT star eventually replacing Owens in his match with Reigns at the Royal Rumble:

“I’m at television and they come and tell me ‘Well things are kind of changing now, you’re going to be introducing your new best friend to help you take on The Bloodline because of the numbers game’. And I’m like ‘Who is this guy?’ And they’re like ‘Do you know Damian Priest from NXT?’ And I go ‘The guy who does the fake arrows?’ (WWE said) ‘Yes’. (Kevin responded) ‘Well I’ve got nothing against him but nobody will believe that we’re best friends’. ‘We could not be more opposite, and why?’ ‘It’s so random?’

“Turns out somebody threw this idea out there and it stuck for five minutes until I said ‘No, I don’t wanna be friends with him on TV, maybe in real life but let’s start somewhere.’ And yeah it got killed, but he was gonna take my match. It was gonna be him versus Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. I was incensed, I said ‘F**k no’. But for what it’s worth I didn’t derail his career, he debuted on the main roster like two weeks later or whatever.

“For me it just comes down to if I think the audience would be insulted by it. Which I didn’t think the audience would be insulted by the concept of me and him being friends, but at that time NXT had already been around, people are aware of NXT enough to know that he’s been in NXT, I used to be in NXT, we’ve never had any sort of interaction… it would just be so random.

“It was one thing if they had told me that you were gonna bring him in as our backup, just a guy that you saw in NXT that impressed you but no ‘he has to be your best friend’. Also I spent years television wise f**king screwing every friend I had, and not in the fun way.

Backstabbing them, so why would I introduce this random best friend?”

