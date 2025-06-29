Hiroshi Tanahashi on his wrestling future

Hiroshi Tanahashi says he agreed with NJPW that he’d stop wrestling after two years when becoming the promotion’s president:

“The company told me that if I became president, I would have one year left as a wrestler. However, I thought it would be difficult to convey my gratitude to all the fans in Japan in just one year, so I asked them to let me play for two years.”

“The company told me they wanted me to be a proper professional president, looking after sales figures and personnel matters, and also negotiating with sponsors. Now I even chair meetings. With my hair growing out like this.”

Tanahashi is currently on his retirement tour ahead of his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in January.

(J:magazine! – Translated from Japanese)