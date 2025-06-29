Dwayne Johnson inducts Mark Kerr in the UFC Hall of Fame

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony this week, supporting Mark Kerr. Kerr is the subject of The Smashing Machine, the movie which comes out later this year featuring Johnson portraying Kerr.

Apart from Johnson, his co-star Emily Blunt also attended. Blunt portrays Dawn Staples-Kerr, Mark’s first wife. Johnson presented Kerr with the trophy in honor of his induction as the 21st member of the Pioneer Era Wing of the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place on Thursday, June 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Other 2025 inductees into the UFC Hall of Fame include Craig Piligian, Israel Adesanya, Robbie Lawler, Kelvin Gastelum, Amanda Nunes, and Vitor Belfort.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996